Alzheimer’s patient harassed by scammers, family sends warning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – They’ve harassed Marilyn Chase day and night.

For weeks, she’s been the target of phone scams. Her callers claim to be from Publisher’s Clearing House.

“They said that I had won,” Marilyn explained. “They knew I was on Social Security, but they wanted my card number.”

Marilyn is fighting dementia and Alzheimer’s, and wisely brought her family into the loop.

Her daughter Barbara tried to reason with the caller.

“[I said], ‘I’m gonna ask you politely, do not call no more,'” Barbara said. “He started slinging the F word, this and that, then the next thing is, ‘I will freaking kill you and Miss Chase.'”

It’s certainly a dangerous situation for any family, but it’s one that can be prepared for.

On the heels of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, Meg Busteed with the Alzheimer’s Association says families should watch their loved ones for tell-tale signs.

“They become secretive, they become very protective of their finances, their personal belonging,” said Meg. “A lot of times, people don’t realize that their family member is slowly bleeding money out here and there.”

Meg advises families to watch and wait, but be ready to help where you can.

“Just keep a little bit of an eye,” she added. “You don’t have to take control yet, if you can just keep your eyes on their financials and really try to stay active in their life.”

Luckily for Barbara and family, mother Marilyn was all over these scammos.

But the calls and threats keep coming, as the Chase family looks for a way out.

“No, this is a scam, and I’m not gonna fall for it,” Marilyn exclaimed.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a number of online classes.