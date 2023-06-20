EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman who gets help from the Oklahoma Housing Choice Voucher Program said she applied for an apartment in Edmond and paid a $250 security deposit.

She claimed for months, she’s made every effort to get it back. So, she called KFOR for help and we got results within hours.

Rosemary Lewis said she applied to Coffee Creek Apartments on April 2nd. She was approved by the apartment complex, but the Oklahoma Housing Choice Voucher Program denied it because the apartment cost more than her voucher. She said she’s been trying ever since to get her security deposit back.

“It’s very frustrating… It’s been really stressful,” said Rosemary Lewis, called News 4 for help.

Rosemary Lewis said for months, she’s been calling the office. She also approached staff in person, and even called the corporate office in an effort to get her money back.

“I’m on disability and I borrowed that money… I basically cannot do anything without my deposit,” said Lewis.

KFOR reached out to the manager. He told us he would not disclose any information about applicants.

He also claimed he’s never heard from her and all she had to do was call him.

“With anybody’s application process, we’re not allowed to speak to anybody about that. And the person that you’re referencing to, they can feel free to call the office, they can feel free to come into the office and talk to me at any time. Whoever you’re referencing to, has not,” said manager at Coffee Creek Apartments in Edmond.

So, KFOR had Lewis call him and we recorded the call.

Turns out, he is familiar with her and the problem she’s having.

“I’ve been calling every other day to speak about my deposit, and nobody is answering me,” said Lewis.

“And that’s where, I’ve already called the other day. I’m trying to find it right here because I let corporate know. I called you to let you know I have your check here… You feel free to stop by and pick it up,” said manager at Coffee Creek Apartments in Edmond.

Just under two hours after that phone call, Lewis picked up her check for $250.

“I feel great because I feel like if I didn’t contact you, it wouldn’t have happened… I appreciate you. Thank you,” said Lewis.

Lewis told KFOR she was running out of time and needed that money in order to put a deposit on another apartment. If she didn’t get that money before her voucher expired, she told KFOR she would have been homeless.