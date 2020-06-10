As crisis grows in State, local business donates $10,000 to keep Okies fed and cool

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The need in Oklahoma is great. Amidst an ongoing pandemic, an American recession and blistering summer heat, nonprofits are taking on the challenge.

We reported last week on our annual fan drive, which is well underway in the Metro.

“We hope that, in the midst of all of that, those that can give, will give,” explained Dee Watts with the Salvation Army.

In addition to fans, food is a big concern.

You may remember the scene outside People’s Church this spring, as lines of cars wrapped down Britton Road and Broadway.

Families waited for hours as church volunteers handed out free food by the bagful.

Now one local business is meeting both needs, head-on.

Chad Pennington with Coast to Coast Motors reached out to In Your Corner last week, hoping to coordinate a meeting with the Salvation Army and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

“We just wanted to do something that’s a little more positive,” he explained. “Giving back to the community is something that’s always on our heart.”

All three parties met on Monday as Chad handed each group a check worth $5,000.

It was a first-of-its-kind donation for the fan drive.

“This is a record,” said Major Stephen Ellis. “It’s gonna go a good ways.”

The donation will also feed thousands of Oklahoma families.

“The need is real – it’s increased and we don’t see it decreasing anytime soon. This is gonna provide 20,000 meals for Oklahomans living with hunger,” said Cathy Nestlen with the Food Bank. “We are so appreciative to Coast to Coast Motors for your generosity, and for your thinking of us and thinking of your fellow Oklahomans.”

This donation though is just a dent in the growing need in our state. If you’d like to donate to either cause, click here for the Fan Drive and here for the Regional Food Bank.

