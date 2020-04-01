Bands raise thousands for bar/music venues

Follow the storms
The Flannels joined other bands across Oklahoma City in raising money for shuttered venues.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While the doors have closed at VZD's Restaurant & Bar and venues across the metro, the music lives on.

We introduced you to musicians Adam Aguilar, Noah Engh and Just Wallis' band The Flannels nearly two weeks ago.

This group joined other bands across Oklahoma City in raising money for shuttered venues.

They raised funds through Facebook Live concerts, with PayPal accounts attached in the links.

"It's just a good way that we thought we could give back to those bartenders and waitstaff who are without work right now," explained Justin in our original story.

The Flannels and Adam Aguilar teamed up two Sundays ago, raising money for VZD's.

Just Wallis tells News 4 that event raised more than $10,000 for the venue.

VZD's owner Adam Aguilar is continuing his weekly Facebook lives from the restaurant.

Noah Engh is performing now weekly from home. His 'Garage With a Cause' series has raised $2,000-plus for different venues in the last two weeks.

It's a series he says will continue as long as it's needed. Click here for a link.

Engh's next concert will be this Friday at 7 p.m., benefiting Burn by Rocky Patel.

