OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The summer is heating up – and the call is out once again to help keep Oklahomans cool.

KFOR’s In Your Corner team, Westlake Ace Hardware and The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma are holding our annual “Fans 4 Oklahomans” fan drive for the next few weeks.

It may not seem like much, but every year – the donated box fans make a big difference.

“If you’ve lived in Oklahoma for any amount of time, you know that our summers are scorching,” said Annie Welborn with the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “So there is a need every single year for families as utility bills are going up for extra additional cooling in the summertime.”

Ace Hardware fan drive. KFOR image.

So that’s why the Salvation Army partners with Westlake Ace Hardware and KFOR every year for a fan drive – in which you can help Oklahomans in need at Ace’s registers or at the Salvation Army’s headquarters.

“We are looking for box fans and you can either round up at the register or you can drop by a box fan at our location on the corner of 10th and Pennsylvania,” Welborn said.

Last year, Westlake Ace customers donated more than $3,400 to the drive.

Thanks to their generosity, 237 box fans were given to the Salvation Army to help those in need of help keeping cool – and that need is great every summer.

“Every single individual who receives the box fan is overjoyed and it’s just something that we take for granted so often but can really make a difference during the hot summer months,” said Welborn.

The fan drive runs through June 18. You can also donate online on the Salvation Army website.