Bringing Christmas to foster kids, local group needs help

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Christmas season is right around the corner, and change is coming to a charity that brings holiday spirit to hundreds of Oklahoma foster children.

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, Citizens Caring for Children has Christmas on the mind.

For years now, Citizens Caring has teamed up with Oklahoma DHS, providing presents to foster children in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie Counties. Their mission is called Joy4Kids.

“The holiday season is just always so heartwarming,” said Abby Werth, Director of Development and Communication. “We make sure that foster children have a normal Christmas.”

This year, there’s a slight change in procedure as officials call on foster parents to gather and submit their foster kid’s wishlist.

“You’re gonna give us their clothing sizes and then gift requests,” said Abby. “So we ask for two gift requests from your foster child, then that list comes to us.”

From there, the list goes to a number of local partners who read the wishes, check it twice, then go shopping.

Last year was historic for Joy4Kids!

“Least year we filled 1417 wish lists,” Abby noted. “It was our biggest year yet.”

Oklahoma and Pottawatomie County foster parents need only to gather their lists, visit the group’s website and submit their list.

If you would like to be a community partner, or donate to the cause, go to https://www.citizenscaringforchildren.org/programs/joy4kids/.

