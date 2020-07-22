Burgers grilled to raise money for Salvation Army’s Energy Assistance Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Salvation Army was cooking up burgers for a good cause on Tuesday, and a KFOR ‘In Your Corner’ team member was there to lend a hand.

‘In Your Corner’ photographer Marc Dillard and ‘The Smokin’ Brothers’ flipped patties and prepared 300 tasty looking and delicious tasting burgers.

The grilled burger lunch was part of the Salvation Army’s Energy Assistance Program, which helps thousands of Oklahomans with heating and cooling.

Plenty of Oklahomans drove up to grab a burger and give a donation.

“Because if it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t be able to meet the needs of our friends and neighbors here in Oklahoma, so thank you,” said Maj. Susan Ellis, with the Salvation Army.

If you need somebody in your corner, call KFOR’s ‘In Your Corner’ hotline at (405) 759-6985 or got to kfor.com/inyourcorner.

Latest Stories