OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s a story you first heard on News 4, with an In Your Corner alert on a suspect contractor dating back more than a year ago.

Today he faces possible prison time, after a slew of new charges brought by the state Attorney General.

It’s been a tough year for contractor Michael Hanson.

Our inbox first filled with tips in late 2021, with customers frustrated by local company “Leaders Construction.”

Matthew Jewel, Austin Morrow, and Austin Waddle paid hundreds for fencing and concrete work, but say their jobs were never completed.

“[Leaders Construction] stopped answering text messages,” said Waddle. “I left plenty of voicemails, to which no response.”

These customers, and a host of others, sought relief from the state.

Attorney General John O’Connor’s office moved to charge Hanson in April with embezzlement, and for a pattern of criminal offenses.

Hanson initially faced 10 charges. Three months later, the number of charges grew to 21, as more alleged victims came forward.

“It shouldn’t be profitable to cheat people,” said O’Connor. “We need to send a message not only to Mr. Hanson, but to other contractors out there thinking that they’re going to prey on people.”

O’Connor hinted his investigation may not be done.

This month, the AG’s office brought even more charges, with four more alleged victim’s stories laid out in court documents.

The number of customers involved has climbed to at least 24. The state claims Hanson has stolen nearly $176-thousand from would be clients.

He also now faces one count of racketeering. The RICO violations alone carries a minimum 10-year prison sentence, and a fine that could be more than $500-thousand.

At last check, Hanson remains in the Oklahoma County Jail.