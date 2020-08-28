Couple turns to ‘In Your Corner’ for faulty fridge refund

The Skaggs family fridge has fallen on hard times. So when Melissa Skaggs spotted a newer model on Facebook Marketplace, she jumped at the chance.

“She wanted a french door with the freezer in the bottom, that’s what she got,” said Ron Skaggs, Melissa’s husband.

“The ad said it was a beautiful refrigerator,” added Melissa. “Runs very well, clean.”

The ad had been posted by Kenny Wiggins. Ron says Kenny needed to offload the fridge ASAP, asking to meet in Norman.

He also added in a six-month warranty to sweeten the deal.

“They was kind of in a hurry to get it out of their truck, get it into mine,” explained Ron.

Once home, the Skaggses plugged it in and almost everything seemed to work.

There was one glaring problem though.

“Got up this morning, it still wasn’t cool whatsoever after 24 hours,” said Melissa. “I messaged him one time, asked about the warranty. I said, ‘I’d like my money back.'”

But Melissa received no response from Wiggins. He decided instead to block the Skaggses.

We’ve actually met Kenny Wiggins before on ‘In Your Corner’.

He was featured back in 2015, accused of taking money for woodworking, but not delivering the goods.

In 2020, it seems fridges are Kenny’s new focus. The Skaggses have since found another family, who claims to have bought a faulty fridge from Kenny around the same time.

We tried calling Kenny, but a woman named Susan Voyles answered the phone.

Our call, though, was shortly after dropped, and return phone calls were not answered.

It’s not our first run in with Susan. She has a long rap sheet, and was accused earlier this year of taking money for masks, then disappearing.

In fact, it seems she used one of our reporter’s own social media photos to push her mask ruse.

Kenny also did not respond to Facebook messages.

The Skaggses are now stuck with their old fridge, after having lost nearly $500.

The couple must instead now turn to medical bills.

“Gotta have foot surgery tomorrow,” said Ron. “I’m on a liver transplant and I’m a bad diabetic.”

They now hope if nothing else, that others will be warned.

When dealing with online marketplaces, make sure you stay safe and informed.

Try to pick a safe place to meet for exchanges. Make sure you can properly inspect the product

If something feels off, pull the plug. Don’t be pressured into a purchase.

