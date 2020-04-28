Court date delayed for suspect contractor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – They were hoping to chase down a contractor who took their money and ran, but COVID-19 has left one family waiting.

Beneath Pam and Mike Currie’s home is a storm shelter fit for a king, but climbing inside is not easy.

“I’ve got two small dogs that hate going down, a seven and nine-year-old granddaughter. Then I have my 84-year-old dad, me and my husband,” said Pam. “When the steps get wet, they get real slick.”

Pam and Mike planned to build an awning to keep the family safe when storms strike. The couple got on Facebook, finding contractor Kyle Black.

Kyle gave the couple a $2,800 estimate, asking that the Currie’s pay $1,400 up front.

“I gave him the money,” said Pam. “He took it and cashed it right away, pretty much.”

But as you may have guessed, he disappeared. At first Kyle gave a number of excuses, then stopped responding all together.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been taken by someone,” noted Pam.

During this same time, Kevin Williams wanted a patio cover built before his daughter’s birthday.

“I met Kyle off Facebook market,” Kevin explained. “[Kyle] said, ‘Hey, half down now so I can get the materials ordered, then I’ll come back out here before your daughter’s birthday.'”

Kevin says Kyle took the cash and never came back.

“He was still posting ads while not building ours,” Kevin said. ” So he was still trying to get other people.”

As soon as Kevin and Pam posted their warnings on Facebook, they say Kyle reappeared.

“He messaged me and said, ‘Just so you know, I’m not scamming you,'” said Kevin.

“He told me I needed to take the post down,” said Pam.

Pam says Kyle told her he was recovering from a ‘widowmaker’ heart attack, even sending a hospital bed selfie.

That same day, Kyle allegedly told Kevin his mom died.

“He just was so smooth with lying,” said Kevin.

Kyle Black’s full name is Homer Kyle Black, and Homer has had a number of legal issues, including charges of embezzlement and grand larceny.

Finding him, though, is no easy task. We stopped by one of his known addresses in Shawnee.

The person who lives there told us Homer had moved. But Pam has since filed a small claims lawsuit, and says it was served to Homer at that same address.

“If I was a violent person, I’d try to find him myself,” Pam added. “Just don’t fall for it.”

Kevin has finally gotten closure. After our interview, Kevin says he confronted Homer Black and received his full refund.

Pam however is left waiting. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, her court date has been pushed back to next month.

We’ll check back.