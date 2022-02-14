OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Having your banking information stolen can be a nightmare, but luckily many consumers have protections in place for such fraud.

A Perkins man, though, said he was out of options, after his bank told him they wouldn’t help with his lost money. So he turned to KFOR instead.

Payday had just passed when Chad Goodman’s problems started.

“I just wanted to go get some medicine for my chickens; I couldn’t even buy a $20 bottle of medicine,” he said. “Called the bank and I was overdrawn.”

The Perkins resident knew something was amiss. The Payne County bank informed him a purchase had been made with his debit card number hundreds of miles away.

“They just said somebody used my card in New York. Told me I had to contact the Lowe’s in New York,” said Chad. “All they said was it was an in-store purchase.”

Chad learned his money had been used to purchase a water heater, costing him $1,200-plus.

He told News 4 his bank was unwilling to help.

“They just said, ‘Listen, the circumstance you’re in right now, we are not liable for fraud or any kind of fraudulent activity on your account,” Chad explained.

The reason was his type of bank account. Chad had opened a personal business some time ago, and while the business was no longer operating, the account remained and had been used for many everyday purchases.

Banking experts tell KFOR protections on personal and business bank accounts vary widely.

“The government is very consumer-oriented, everyone has always been sad to see people lose their money,” said Elaine Dodd, with the Oklahoma Bankers Association. “A lot of times the government will say let’s lean toward the consumer.”

Personal accounts are governed by “Regulation E”, which lays out liability for consumers and banks in case of fraud.

But Elaine says Reg-E does not govern business accounts.

“If it’s on a company, and a company were to do something really egregious, where hundreds of thousands went out, banks cannot possibly do that time and time again to recoup it,” she said. “So, it’s a way to probably keep businesses more security-conscious.”

Elaine Dodd warns consumers in Chad’s shoes to:

Try and stick to personal bank accounts.

Avoid insecure Wi-Fi when making purchases.

Use bank ATM’s when possible.

Be extra careful when typing in your PIN.

“If you’ll put your hand over the keypad, which is old school,” she added. “Because skimmers come with a pinhole camera up above that is looking at you put in that PIN number. That’s how they’re able to use your card number and the PIN.”

As for Chad, he’s a single dad with no clue how his account was hacked and no clue how to get his money back.

News 4 spoke with the Payne County Bank. Initially, we were told they could not help.

However, not long after the conversation, Chad received a call from the bank, and his money was refunded.

The OBA also advises consumers to check their accounts daily. Those who spot fraud should report it immediately.