OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been a crummy week weather wise across the state, and the colder we get, the more folks in need are leaning on our coat drive!

Nearly a thousand coats have been given out so far.

It’s been a busy time at Legacy Cleaners & Laundry.

“We started right the week of Thanksgiving. I think this is our 10th or 12th year maybe that we’ve done this,” said Monte Turrentine, with Legacy Cleaners. “I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

For a decade plus, we’ve been busy here in the Corner.

The endeavor began back with Brad Edwards.

Now, as we reach mid-December, Warmth 4 Winter is kicking into high gear, with hundreds of coats picked up so far.

“So so far we’ve already raised over a thousand coats,” said Annie Welborn, with the Salvation Army. “We absolutely could not do what we do without the help of the community.”

To help, simply drop off your used or gently used coat at a number of drop off locations across the metro.

Click here for a full list of drop off locations.

From there, your coat will be picked up by Two Men and a Truck, and whisked away to Legacy Cleaners, to be make like new again.

“We’ve got a ton of coats that we’ve done. Just finished up today,” said Monte. “Great teamwork with all of us.”

But the need is certainly there. Of the more than 1-thousand coats raised, more than 800 have already been given out.

And colder weather is certainly on the way.

“The need has already been there and it does take a while for them to get cleaned and then returned back to us,” said Annie. “So the quicker that we can get those coats in, the better.”

Don’t forget, this Saturday at Science Museum Oklahoma, Paycom will be hosting their Holidazzle event, benefitting Warmth 4 Winter!

For details, click here.