Emergency ordinance passes in Oklahoma City following reports of fowl house

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Neighbors in a northeast OKC community are crying fowl no more. A local home filled with hundreds of quail may now be in violation of a city ordinance.

It’s a home that’s ruffled some feathers on the northeast side.

KFOR first spoke with Diane Carroll Jackson back in the spring, as she complained about a neighbor she knew was housing birds by the bushel.

“Over the course of this year or so it’s full of birds,” she explained. “Hundreds of birds in there in cages.”

An inspection by the Oklahoma City County Health Department found hundreds of “Japanese Cortunix pigeons”, or Japanese quail.

But outside of some minor trash and smell complaints, Diane was surprised to learn the house was breaking no city code.

According to the county property assessor, the home’s value has dropped by nearly 65% in the past year.

“We are trying to have a safe, clean, productive community in which to live,” said Diane.

That sentiment was echoed by her council person, Nikki Nice.

“I give my word this is something I will continue through until the end,” the ward 7 council person told In Your Corner.

Nice took her plan to city council, requesting a current ordinance regarding agricultural animals be expanded.

That ordinance says such animals must reside on a property at least one acre large. But these quail were previously not included.

“There have been some concerns in the community,” Nice explained to council members.

Weeks later, council agreed. The ordinance was passed unanimously, and given emergency status.

Those not in compliance, will have three months from the start of September to do so.

“People seem to think they can bring things to the northeast community and we’re not gonna say anything, or don’t care,” Diane told our team following the passage of the ordinance. “But we do, and we are going to say something about it.”

News 4 has attempted to reach the homeowner several times, but no luck.