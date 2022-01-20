Employees fight for final paychecks

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond woman faces over a million dollars in fines and 40 years in prison for Cares Act fraud, allegations first seen on KFOR through an In Your Corner investigation.

Jill Ford pleaded guilty Thursday to bank fraud and money laundering.

Ford’s business, Oliver & Olivia Custom Apparel and Gifts, closed in late 2020.

Oliver & Olivia

Her former employees told KFOR they didn’t receive their final paychecks and that they weren’t given the full picture.

The company received over $100,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans just before closing their doors.

The In Your Corner team spoke with Jill in April last year. She claimed her ex-employees would eventually be paid in full.

“All of our assets are going to be sold and going into the trustees hands; then they will be paid,” Ford said last year.

The In Your Corner team is digging into the details and will have a new report soon.