OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With summer right around the corner, so too is our annual fan drive! Help from you at home is needed this year more than ever.

Temperatures are ticking up once again, and the time for fans is here.

The Salvation Army is hard at work, as are local Westlake Ace Hardware stores.

This partnership is entering its second decade, with thousands of Oklahomans helped along the way.

“So we know that this is going to be a great way for our community to give back to others in need,” said Annie Welborn, with the Salvation Army. “Over the past ten years, Oklahoma City residents have donated more than $50,000.”

“We’ve sold over 3,000 fans, which is roughly about $50,000 worth of fans,” added Rocky McKaufman, with Westlake Ace Hardware. “Our customers step up to the plate. They knock it out of the park every single time, I don’t expect this year to be any different.”

For those who are new to the drive, here’s how you can help.

Visit OKC Westlake Ace Hardware stores between June 1st and 19th, and opt to to round your purchase up to the nearest dollar.

Those cents stack up fast.

“Whether it’s a penny or it’s, you know 50 bucks, it all stays here locally,” said Rocky. “It’s given to the customers who are in need.”

Amidst record inflation and higher temps on the way, the need will likely be high this year.

There’s more than one way to give. You can donate directly to the cause through Westlake Ace Hardware.

Also, mark your calendars! Our annual in-person fan drive will be Monday, June 19th.

Stop by Rococo’s on Western, drop off a new boxed fan or cash to donate, and hang out with News 4!

More details to come.