Fan drive off and running in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s that time of year again. With temperatures firmly above 90 degrees this week, it’s only fitting our fan drive should start.

“With the hot season we’re in right now, the lack of rain, a lot of people are definitely gonna need it,” said Jonathan Weir, Assistant Manager of Westlake Ace Hardware.

Jonathan’s store is up on 23rd and Penn. His and all other Westlake Ace stores are doing their part.

“We round up your transactions to the nearest dollar, to donate to the fan drive,” he explained.

This means that with every purchase, should you choose, your change could cool off those in need.

That money adds up quickly, with more than $4,000 raised last year, purchasing 300-plus fans.

“It makes me proud to see the customers we have, who want to generously give their money,” added Jonathan.

The fans make a quick trip from Ace over to the Salvation Army.

“Those fans we collect, then in turn, we give to Oklahomans that are in need,” explained Dee Watts with the Salvation Army.

KFOR has partnered with the fan drive for years. In fact, we’re off the heels of a year where more than 1100 fans were given out.

“So we can’t even wait to see what happens now,” added Dee.

But in the midst of a global pandemic, Salvation Army leaders are coordinating new plans to put the safety of those in need, first.

Those who seek a fan are asked to call the Salvation Army to coordinate a pickup time. Their office number is (405) 246-1100

If you’d like to donate, visit a Westlake Ace store, or click here to donate online.