FANS 4 OKLAHOMA: Westlake Ace donations lead to 500-plus fans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The heat has returned this week, a perfect opportunity to help Oklahomans in need cool off!

Our fan drive is kicking into gear, and Westlake Ace Hardware customers have come through big with more than 500 fans donated.

Fan donations during the Fan Drive.

For Major Charles Powell, this year was a first.

“Well this is my sixth day in the office,” the Major explained. “[OKC] is a great place, we’ve enjoyed it so far. Looking forward to the work we do to help the people in need in this community!”

It’s a community that continues to come through.

We’re little more than a month removed from a Rococo’s restaurant roadside drive, where nearly 100 fans were dropped off.

Over the last few weeks, rounded up purchases at metro Westlake Ace Hardware stores have led to more than $7,500 in donations.

“There’s so many people in this community who go home to a hot house in the evening,” said Major Powell. “Having some air being stirred by a fan would mean a great deal to them.”

Celebrating the Fan Drive.

As July temperatures climb, this donations of 544 fans comes not a moment too soon.

The fan drive is far from over though, and we still need your help!

You can donate either monetarily or drop off a new unopened box fan at any Salvation Army location or at the KFOR station.