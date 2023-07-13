OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR’s In Your Corner team, Westlake Ace Hardware and the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma are once again helping Oklahomans keep cool with our annual “Fans 4 Oklahomans” fan drive.

Thanks to the generosity of customers at Westlake Ace Hardware, this long, hot summer is about to get a little better for some Oklahomans in need.

“Giving back to the community – that’s what it’s all about,” said Rocky McKaufman with Westlake Ace Hardware.

On Thursday, forklift operators at Westlake Ace Hardware – hard at work – loading up 246 box fans – headed to the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma.

This is thanks to generous customers donating more than $4,000 at the register to purchase the fans – helping their neighbors in need.

“It’s definitely an honor to do this every year,” McKaufman said. “The response from the community is tremendous. Every year it gets even better.”

For years, Oklahomans have answered the call to help their neighbors through the ‘Fans 4 Oklahomans’ box fan drive.

Those needing help keeping cool during the hot summer months are able to turn to the Salvation Army for a fan.

“Everyone who comes to us is always so grateful for the community’s support in providing these box fans,” said Annie Welborn with the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma.

For all involved – this annual mission is a labor of love.

“They help us out and we’ve got to give it back, you know, pay it forward,” McKaufman said.

The Salvation Army says they will likely need more fans to serve the community.

If you need a box fan – or would like to donate one – visit TSAOK.org or the Salvation Army’s location at 10th and Pennsylvania in Oklahoma City.