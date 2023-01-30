EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A Coronavirus Fraud Task Force was established in April 2021 to help investigate fraud on the federal, state, and local levels.

This task force focused on programs created or funded by Cornovarius Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and the American Rescue Plan (ARPA).

One of the cases that was investigated was an Oklahoma woman.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Jill Nicole Ford, 31, pleaded guilty in January of 2022 to bank fraud and money laundering after she allegedly obtained a loan fraudulently through the Main Street Lending Program for her former business, Oliver & Olivia Apparel, Inc.

KFOR’s In Your Corner team began investigating Ford in 2021.

Officials say Ford falsely represented that the loan would be used for working capitol and payroll only, and that she would not make distributions to herself as the company’s owner.

According to public records, Ford used a portion of the money to pay for construction of her own home as well as purchase a luxury SUV for personal use.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, at sentencing, Ford faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million for bank fraud. Ford also faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 for money laundering.

For more information, visit the U.S. Department of Justice’s website.