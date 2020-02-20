Former Sooner RV owner pleads guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Could closure be on the horizon for Regina Clark’s customers? McClain County officials tell News 4 the former owner of Sooner RV pleaded guilty to all counts early Wednesday.

News 4 has followed Regina Clark’s case from the start. The former owner of Sooner RV is charged with embezzlement, facing at least 13 such counts. She’s accused of stealing money from customers, many of which met with News 4.

Her case kicked off with an armed standoff in 2014. Regina allegedly chased family members with a firearm inside the now defunct RV business.

That act would lead to several assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges, along with burglary.

Regina faced a pending jury trial this month, but entered a blind plea to all her charges on Wednesday.

She now awaits a sentencing hearing set for April. We’ll check back.