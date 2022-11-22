OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla (KFOR) –A metro grandmother at her wit’s end calls In Your Corner. Her heater has been out for nearly two months, and she claims her home warranty service has been in no hurry to find a replacement.

Ruby Roberson has a busy weekend ahead, but mother nature may just play a role.

“I am supposed to house my family for Thanksgiving,” she said. “I pray to Almighty God that the weather is conducive.”

Her Forest Park home furnace is on the fritz, and the problem has persisted since early October.

Luckily, Ruby is a longtime customer of American Home Shield. She quickly set out to make a claim. AHS would contract with a local company for repairs.

“They checked it out and then he told me that it had a crack in it,” Ruby said. “It was cracked and they would have to replace the unit.”

With her heater out, requests for a new unit were made in late October. She expected the situation would be resolved in about a week.

“They were supposed to be in in four or five days,” Ruby noted.

But that date came and went, as have other expected ship dates of the unit.

News 4 stopped by Ruby’s home last Friday, on the coldest day of this winter so far.

With high temperatures hovering around freezing, the 81-year-old rushed out and spent more than $200 on space heaters.

“They’re working, but you can’t sleep with them on all night and you can’t leave them on when you leave the house,” said Ruby. “In the bedroom, it’s closed off, it’s freezing in those.”

In Your Corner called contacted American Home shield immediately after our conversation with Ruby.

A spokesperson sent the following message:

“Thank you for reaching out and allowing us the opportunity to resolve the matter for Ruby Roberson. We’re happy to report that her heater was installed today. Unfortunately, the delay was due to a supply chain issue, but our team worked with the contractor over the weekend and the install was competed today.

We take pride in providing quality service and valuable protection to our customers. As a gesture of good will to Ms. Roberson for being a valued member of American Home Shield, we have offered to reimburse her $250 for the portable heater.“

News 4 checked with Ruby this week, and we’re told the heater is good to go.

Wishing her and her family a warm and Happy Thanksgiving this week!