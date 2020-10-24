Homeowner cries foul over flooding from baseball construction site

CASHION, Okla. (KFOR) – Construction in Cashion is causing problems, says one local homeowner. Now, Vicki Duncan says she may have to move due to the project.

When it’s game-time for the Cashion baseball team, Vicki has a front row seat in her backyard.

“It’s been here forever, even lights stay on late at night – that doesn’t bother me at all,” she explained, pointing toward the field behind her house. “I’ve had baseballs hit in my yard, guys come and get them. It’s never bothered me.”

But a new baseball field is on the way, and Oklahoma weather has Vicki crying foul.

Her issues started in July when flash flood runoff ran right into her home.

“Of course a lot more dirt, lovely red mud of course,” she said. “The flooding hit the south side of my sun room, and for some reason somehow it ended up inside the sunroom.”

To date this year, there have been three such floods at Vicki’s house.

But the area is not in a flood plain, and Vicki does not have flood insurance.

“It completely ran across the floor and soaked all the furniture in my sun room,” she said. “It’s making the siding curl at the bottom, which I guess I’m gonna have to replace all the siding on the house to straighten it out.”

She has no clue how much this will cost.

But Vicki says every time she sought out answers, she’s struck out.

“I’ve spoken with the general contractor of this project; he referred me to his insurance company, who referred me to the engineer, who also said you oughta call the school,” she noted.

While Vicki claims she’s been given the runaround, a couple days after, crews spotted In Your Corner at her house; an insurance claim form was dropped off at her front door.

Little info, however, came from the parties involved.

School officials pointed us toward Joe Dee Hall General Contractors.

The contractor tells our team they are the ones that dropped off the claim form, but that we will likely need to speak with the project engineer.

Vicki tells In Your Corner that two engineers with Smith Roberts Baldischwiler came to her home Friday to discuss the drainage issue.

Lead engineer with the project sent an email to our team that read in part:

“As the engineer for the school project, we’ll need to do further investigation at the site and hear what Ms. Duncan has to say in order to assess the situation and come to a conclusion as to how to resolve things.“

As this situation moves toward resolution, Vicki now fears she may have to move before the flooding returns.

“It upsets me tremendously,” she said. “Makes me think maybe I need to fix this thing up, sell it and move to Oklahoma City.”

