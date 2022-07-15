OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans have come through again, and then some! As the annual fan drive rounds into shape, the need is higher than ever.

Temperatures will hover around 100 for the foreseeable future. Thankfully, there are now hundreds of fans available to give away.

At Westlake Ace Hardware on Thursday, pallet after pallet of box fans were loaded into a Salvation Army truck. These come as a result of a donation drive, where rounded up purchases at Westlake Ace stores across the metro were put toward the purchase of fans.

In all, more than 240 fans were raised!

But that was just one of two major fan donations on the day. Leaders of the Eritrean-American Community of Oklahoma City have a history of helping Oklahomans beat the heat, and this year was no different.

The group is pledging to donate 500 fans to the cause, along with any additional moneys raised.

“As you know, with COVID-19, with gas prices, inflation and the uncertainty in our world, there is a lot of people in our community that need our help,” said Awet Tsehaye. “The Eritrean-American community of Oklahoma City is not only talking about it, but doing something about it.”

To date, more than 300 fans have already been given out.

Anyone in need of a fan should stop by the Salvation Army center in Oklahoma City.

You can still donate to the cause by giving unopened box fans to the Salvation Army.