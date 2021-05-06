‘I love that we get to be part of making that right’ – local animal shelter makes family whole again

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is left heartbroken, after an alleged dog breeder took off with their cash. But a local shelter took up the call and helped make them whole.

Randall Warren had hoped to build his little family after losing his Chloe a month ago.

Chloe

“[Chloe] was a therapy dog for me; I had her 15 years,” Randall said. “Whenever I was down and stuff, she took that and made me happy.”

His daughter Brittany hopped online, finding a new Shih Tzu puppy, paying $180 down.

The two traveled to Kansas City for the pup, only to find their breeder was MIA.

“We tried calling several times,” said Brittany. “I tried calling, my dad tried calling, nobody answered.”

Randall Warren

The fraudsters ultimately fell through and failed to respond to any inquiries from In Your Corner.

But the Oklahoma Humane Society did answer, and hoped to help.

They soon set out to find Randall a match, finding a shaggy little Shih Tzu days later.

“I think what happened was a horrible thing,” said Cassandra Peterson, with the OK Humane Society. “I love that we get to be part of making that right and helping him fill that spot that he needs.”

Randall and Mr. Littles

The puppy, a timid seven-month-old named Mr. Littles, proved to be the perfect match.

Now, he and Randall are bound for the furrever home.