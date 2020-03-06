“I’m speechless, you’re so good” – Blanchard man receives much needed refund

Roger paid $1,750 down for ramp renovations. but a contractor took his money and never did the work. Prime Living Oklahoma City wanted to make things right.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Roger Hickman has fought for his money for months now.

"It's no use for me, so he can take that back and just give me my money back," he said. "If he would just settle up with me."

For weeks, we've been in Roger's corner, attempting to resolve a dispute with local contractor Jake Lininger.

Roger paid $1,750 down for ramp renovations. Jake took his money and never did the work.

When our first story aired, Jake promised News 4 a refund would come, but it didn't.

Roger thought his money was long gone until Prime Living Oklahoma City gave us a call.

"We'd like to give you the $1,750 that they taken from ya," said Anthony Corrente. "We hope we can restore your faith in the construction industry in Oklahoma, and we're happy to be part of that if we can."

"I'm speechless," replied Roger. "You're so good."

While the money is great, Prime Living sweetened the deal with a snack basket, filled with crackers and locally made jams.

"These things are insane, you're gonna love them," added Anthony. "So we'd like to give you that."

Anthony also offered some tips for those seeking contracting work in Oklahoma.

"First make sure they have a place of business, someplace you can go and find them if there's a discrepancy – you wanna check their Google reviews," he said. "Also, you wanna check the BBB, see what their ratings are there, make sure they're somebody that offers financing. While you may not need financing, they have to go through extensive background check, have to be licensed by the state."

Meanwhile, Roger also wants to send a message to contractor Jake.

"I want Jake Lininger to know I forgive him in my heart. I have no hatred for him, no bitterness," he said. "I want him just to know, he's forgiven."