IN YOUR CORNER: Agencies warn of fraud as federal COVID-19 testing program begins

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Testing is a hot commodity nationwide, and tests may soon be delivered to your door if you choose, but scammers are taking note as well.

The Federal Government is taking on testing, with an online portal ready to ship out four free tests for any household in need.

Alison Abbott, with the Better Business Bureau, is putting out a warning knowing scams will likely soon follow.

“So many people are trying to get their hands on tests. They’re hard to come by,” she explained. “Maybe you get served an illegitimate ad on social media, or you get an email randomly that you’ve never seen before about free at home covid test — We suspect that we will more of those kind of things, where people are signing up for what they think is a free test, sadly probably giving away some of their personal information.”

Should you visit the federal website, you’ll find a USPS portal that simply asks for your name, address, and email.

Click here for the website.

Scam sites will likely want more.

“They’re asking for information that the government is not,” said Alison. “Things like your social security number, credit card numbers, insurance information, Medicare information.”

Signing up for the tests truly is a breeze. Just double check the URL [covidtests.gov] and follow the prompts.

Should you fall prey to fraud though, don’t be afraid to report.

“Certainly reach out to your local BBB…or you can go to bbb.org and file a complaint,” said Alison. “Additionally if your credit card information has been stolen, you should notify your credit card company immediately.”

Those who don’t have internet access can also call 1-800-232-0233 to sign up.

Tests are expected to start delivering later this month.