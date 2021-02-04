IN YOUR CORNER: Bridge Creek couple fights for Christmas gifts into the new year

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – Facebook is a prime spot for small businesses to advertise. But one local boutique has caught the ire of customers, as folks say they wait way too long for products and refunds.

The Christmas spirit has long since passed, but Cody Deford of Bridge Creek is still waiting for his gift.

Elizabeth Stouffer has been fighting for that gift since September.

“I even cried,” Elizabeth explained. “Because I tried hard to get them here on Christmas.”

She’s been waiting for a customized University of Texas “Longhorn” leather-bound pair of Hey Dude shoes.

Elizabeth says local shop, Hooken H Boutique, seemed like the answer.

For $230, Elizabeth anxiously waited for the shoes and a custom watchband.

But she waited…and waited.

“I got an email; our order was shipped Nov. 26,” she said. “Well that week came, it never came. So, I texted [the boutique] again. [They] told me it would be out the next week. Then I kept on getting the runaround about when it was actually coming here.”

Hey Dude shoes

As the excuses mounted, so too did frustration.

Elizabeth hoped to share her experience on Facebook, but she instead found an entire page dedicated to describing encounters with Hooken H owner, Crystal Marxen.

“It’s basically a page of people who have came together and ordered from this company,” she said. “Has dealt with Crystal, has had the nasty attitude with Crystal. ‘I’m gonna call my lawyer.’ ‘Your order’s out.’ ‘I’m sending you a refund.’ Just on and on.”

Elizabeth did finally receive her order, sort of.

She received the shoes, but no watch band, and one big problem for Cody.

“The design is actually right,” she said. “But they are female shoes. They don’t fit.”

Now for a slew of reasons, our team has picked away at this story for weeks.

Shortly after we started though, an odd trend began on that Facebook page. Customers reported receiving products and refunds.

Crystal herself and a woman claiming to be her godmother reached out to In Your Corner. They both claimed Crystal was innocent and a victim of online harassment and threats.

But Crystal refused to speak with us on the record on the phone, opting instead for a lengthy text conversation.

She blamed product delays on COVID restrictions and the struggles of being a small family-owned business.

She claimed her children had been threatened, but was unable to offer evidence. Her ‘godmother’ did send our team several customer conversation screenshots.

Admittedly, many of these used colorful language and many were very aggressive. Keep in mind, though, many had spent hundreds during the holiday season, and were stuck waiting weeks for products they feared would never come.

“I care about my money,” Elizabeth explained. “But I care more about getting the word out about what this woman has done.”

Thankfully, Elizabeth ordered her products through the Boutique’s Etsy page.

In Your Corner has contacted Etsy, and the couple has received a full refund.

Bottom line, Facebook is a great place to check out small businesses, but buyer beware! Check reviews and references.

If you pick the wrong one, you might be in for a fight.

When last we checked, the boutique’s Etsy page was no longer up.









