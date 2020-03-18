IN YOUR CORNER: Charities lend a hand to those susceptible to COVID-19

Edmond Mobile Meals delivers meals to more than 200 elderly and disabled individuals across Edmond. Much of their clientele are possibly the most vulnerable in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. They are just one of a number of local agencies lending a hand.

Early Tuesday morning, more than 200 meals were on the move in Edmond.

"Oh yeah, it’s very important. A lot of these people don’t have anybody else," said Jack Taylor, volunteer with Edmond Mobile Meals. "They’re lonely; some of them it’s their only meal they get during the day."

"Our clients are scared, they’re concerned and rightly so since they fall into that very high risk category of very serious outcome," said Cristi Twenter, Executive Director of Edmond Mobile Meals.

As a result, Cristi and her team are preparing, loading up seniors with additional emergency prep bags.

These bags are filled with shelf-stable food, usually handed out in the winter.

"Just in the event that something happens beyond our control, we have to suspend service for any reason," explained Cristi. "We know that our clients will have something in their pantries to eat."

Edmond Mobile Meals is just one of a number of local agencies lending a hand.

Meals on Wheels in Oklahoma City delivered 700-plus meals Tuesday alone.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is also ramping up their efforts, offering emergency boxes at their facilities, while formulating a plan to move forward.

For those who don't qualify for a Meal on Wheels type program, there's also the Oklahoma County Senior Nutrition Program.

This group has a number of locations in the metro, where qualifying seniors can pick up one meal a day:

Memorial Christian Church, 1915 N. Meridian

MA Center, 1400 NW 115th

Candlelake Senior Center, 3540 NW 56th

Towers Senior Center, 117 NW 9th

Classen Senior Center, 913 NW 12th

Temple Gardens, 1515 NE 48th

Northeast YMCA Senior Center, 4712 ML King Blvd

McGuire Senior Center, 1316 NE 12th

St. Asbury, 1320 SW 38th

Hillcrest Senior Center, 2325 SW 59th

Andrews Senior Center, 2101 S. Harvey

La Puerta De Oro, 420 SW 10th

Choctaw, 14653 Dean St

Harrah Senior Center, 19791 Summers Ave

Midwest City Senior Center, 8251 E. Reno

First Church of the Nazerene, 4701 SE 26th, Del City

Donation links:

Edmond Mobile Meals

Oklahoma County Senior Nutrition Program, be sure to type in charity name in 'Fund Name' spot

Meals on Wheels OKC

