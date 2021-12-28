IN YOUR CORNER: Christmas came early for hundreds of Oklahoma foster families

The holidays are winding down, and a local charity has quite a bit to celebrate. Metro sponsors and every day Oklahomans came together to bring Christmas to nearly 2,000 foster children.

It’s a day Dominique Holt had looked forward to for some time. She’s a foster parent to five, ages 1-11 years old.

The prospect of five Christmas wish lists was a daunting task.

“I’m here to receive gifts from the community for my foster children,” an excited Dominique explained, surveying the sea of toys. “Sometimes they ask for stuff that, they don’t know if they’re gonna get it.”

Dominique sought help, as did so many other foster families, and Oklahomans delivered.

The Joy4Kids program has been a labor of love for Citizens Caring for Children for some time.

This year’s gifts ran the gamut, with 1800 lists spanning 20 counties.

The gifts ranged from Lego sets, to a Broadway play for one special girl.

“We had a little girl who her most fervent wish was to see a Broadway play,” said Lynne Roller, with Citizens Caring For Children. “This donor made arrangements for the entire family to have tickets to the lion king in Oklahoma City.”

For Dominique and so many others, Joy4Kids is a lifeline. Thanks to this program, thousands of presents were underneath Oklahoma trees just in time.

For information on how to donate to Citizens Caring for Children, click here.