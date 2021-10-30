IN YOUR CORNER: Christmas program in serious need of donations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While spooky season wraps up, a local nonprofit has its eyes set on Christmas. But they need even more help this year to bring the holidays to Oklahoma foster children.

Citizens Caring for Children is preparing for a record year.

For some time their mission has been the same, making sure Oklahoma foster kiddos can share in the holiday spirit.

“Christmas comes to our mind typically in August, because there are so many children in foster care in Oklahoma that deserve to wake up Christmas morning and receive the gift they requested,” said Abby Werth, with Citizens Caring for Children. “[We hope to] Ensure every child wakes up Christmas morning with the gifts they requested.”

Citizens Caring for Children

This year, their Joy 4 Kids program has expanded. The nonprofit now aims to help kids across Central and Western Oklahoma.

“This year we will be serving way more children than we served before. Expecting to receive wish lists from over 1,500 foster children, serving kids in 20 different counties,” added Abby. “We feel confident we can fill that need.”

But the organization needs donations.

Every list received must be filled through either a community partner, or through monetary donations.

Donations to Citizens Caring for Children.

For those who wish to help, the need is now.

“Since our Joy 4 Kids program is serving more children, we are going to need more support,” said Abby. “Right now, our organization is looking for new partners that are interested in taking individual wish lists and filling them, hosting a toy drive or just making a cash donation to our program.”

As COVID continues to cause supply chain mayhem, the organization says parents who wish to participate need to get their lists in ASAP.

“The last thing we want is for gifts to not come in time for Christmas,” added Abby. “So the earlier the better.”

For more information on how to donate, or submit a wish list, click here.