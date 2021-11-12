IN YOUR CORNER: Coats needed as Warmth 4 Winter 2021 kicks off

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Warmth 4 Winter is back, and with cold temps in the forecast, the need for coat donations is now!

Calls to In Your Corner have begun as Oklahomans look to give back.

“I was cleaning out the coat closet,” said D’anne Davis. “They need to go somewhere.”

D’anne and her husband Butch dropped a dozen or so coats off with KFOR News, which will soon make their way to the Salvation Army.

Officials there are urging folks to give before the weather shifts.

“Please help now,” added Rebecca Hayes, with the Salvation Army. “Before we have any of the snow or bad winter weather coming.”

Coats for Warmth 4 Winter.

If you’d like to drop off a used or gently used coat, stop by the one of the following locations:

Benjie Wechsler State Farm (213 S. Broadway, Edmond)

Bob Moore Audi (13000 N. Broadway Ext., Oklahoma City)

Bob Moore Buick GMC (7410 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City)

Bob Moore Cadillac (13020 N. Broadway Ext., Oklahoma City)

Bob Moore Cadillac of Norman (6400 N Interstate Dr., Norman)

Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (7420 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City)

Bob Moore Ford (8948 S. I-35 Service Rd., Oklahoma City)

Bob Moore Infiniti (13000 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City)

Bob Moore Kia Northwest (7340 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City)

Bob Moore Land Rover/Maserati/Jaguar (13010 N. Broadway Ext., Oklahoma City)

Bob Moore Nissan of Norman (3901 Journey Parkway, Norman)

Bob Moore Porsche (12910 N. Broadway Ext., Oklahoma City)

Bob Moore Subaru (13010 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City)

Bob Moore Collision Center (13004 Broadway Ext., Oklahoma City)

KFOR Studios (444 E. Britton Rd., Oklahoma City)

Legacy Cleaners (4917 N. Western Ave., Oklahoma City)

Legacy Cleaners (1531 E. 2nd St. Edmond)

Legacy Cleaners (1201 NW 178th St. #125, Edmond)

Legacy Cleaners (1208 S. Broadway, Edmond)

Legacy Cleaners (805 W. Covell St., Edmond)

Legacy Cleaners (16504 N. May Ave., Edmond)

Jiffy Lube (130 E. 2nd Street, Edmond)

Jiffy Lube (2400 N. Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City)

Jiffy Lube (9116 S. Western Avenue, Oklahoma City)

Jiffy Lube (7412 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City)

Jiffy Lube (10900 N. May Avenue, Oklahoma City)

Jiffy Lube (5824 NW Expressway Street, Oklahoma City)

Jiffy Lube (1203 Alameda Street, Norman)

Jiffy Lube (1025 24th Avenue NW, Norman)

Bethany YMCA (3400 N. Mueller, Bethany)

Edward L. Gaylord Downtown YMCA (1 NW 4th Street, Oklahoma City)

Rockwell Plaza YMCA (8300 Glade Ave., Oklahoma City)

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope (1001 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City)

YMCA Earlywine Park (11801 S. May Ave., Oklahoma City)

YMCA Healthy Living Center – Integris (5520 N. Independence, Oklahoma City)

YMCA Midwest City (2817 N. Woodcrest Dr., Midwest City)

YMCA Mitch Park (2901 Marilyn Williams Dr., Edmond)

YMCA North Side (10000 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City)

YMCA Rankin (1220 S. Rankin, Edmond)

It’s been a labor of love with In Your Corner for decades, from Brad Edwards, to Scott Hines, to now.

This last year’s drive came amidst an icy blast, and an arctic freeze not seen for some time.

“Last year, with the weather we had, so many people without electricity,” said Rebecca. “These coats were really important.”

From their drop off locations, coats will be picked up by Two Men and a Truck and taken to Legacy Cleaners to be cleaned.

From there, they’ll be given to families in need.

Those who would like to inquire about how to receive a coat, should call the Salvation Army at (405) 246-1100