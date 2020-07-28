IN YOUR CORNER: Companies come together, giving new roof to family left high and dry

The Hudsons have had a rough year. The roof over their home has been covered in tarps since last June, following a round of severe weather around Pauls Valley.

“Pretty frustrated, specially when I know how hard we worked to build this house,” said Dodie Hudson. “We’ve tarped it, we’ve patched it, and it’s not getting better.”

With a $1200 insurance check in hand, Dodie turned to Oklahoma City based Validated Construction to fix her home.

Dodie say the company was quick to cash the check, but slow to start the work.

“I can’t get them to answer the phone,” she said. “Left multiple messages.”

In Your Corner tried tracking down Validated Construction.

Owner Eric Aultz says the job slipped through the cracks, but assured us the Hudsons would get their money back.

Hours after our first story aired, Dodie says she had a refund check in hand.

But the good news doesn’t stop there! The folks at Parker Brothers Roofing, Owens Corning, and Beacon Supply stepped up big time.

“We could not stand by and let this just go by,” said James McConnell, with Parker Brothers.” We’ve removed the entire roof today, and we’ve replaced it with a real nice, class 4 impact resistant shingle.”

In less than a day, gone are the roof tarps, taking the fears of flooding along with it.

“The crew we had today, the crew of six, knocked it out in such a minimal time,” said Dodie. “I won’t be waking up in the middle f the night when a storm’s coming, wondering if it’s leaking again.”

The roof is also under warranty!

