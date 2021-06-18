IN YOUR CORNER: Complaints continue against solar company

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy is stuck paying for solar panels, which were never hooked up. The company though is no stranger to In Your Corner.

It was only a couple weeks back when our team looked into Ft. Worth based “Solergy.

Local veteran Steven Gill contacted KFOR, claiming the company left more than $70,000 worth of solar panels unconnected outside his home for months.

“I don’t want it, it’s still not hooked up,” Steven told our team. “The company won’t come get it, or respond to a call. Let them come repossess it, it’s not hooked up, go ahead.”

Christian Burch says he’s fighting the same solar battle, and has been for nearly a year.

The Broken Arrow-based sheriff’s deputy had hoped solar would offset his energy costs.

“Heard a lot about it living in Colorado a couple years,” said Burch. “Just thought it was the new way to go.”

He found Solergy online, agreeing to a deal worth nearly $18,000 last June, which Burch says was seemingly filled with perks.

“I thought the bills would be great, utilities would go away essentially. It would raise the value on my house, 15-20 percent is what [Solergy] said,” explained Christian. “[Solergy] worked great, until I got the panels on. As soon as the panels hit my roof and the company left, it went downhill from there.”

Burch says his panels sat collecting dust, not properly connected to his system, for nearly a year.

He also tells our team that Solergy’s promise to pay his energy bills in the meantime has fallen through.

“They were supposed to pay my electric bill from PSO until they got their panels turned on,” Christian said. “Never saw a check from that. So I’ve been paying two electricity bills.”

After six months of excuses, Burch demanded the panels be removed.

Six months later, the system is now finally gone. Burch says Solergy damaged his roof in the process.

What’s worse, he’s still stuck paying for the product, despite the fact it was never fully operational, and is no longer on his house.

“I have an almost perfect credit score,” noted Christian. “So I’m stuck paying this bill cause I don’t want to take a hit on that.”

In our last story, Solergy told our team they would contact Steven Gill. But Steven says they never did, and haven’t returned his follow-up phone calls.

This time around, they didn’t return our phone calls either.

Left with nowhere to turn, Christian feels a court battle may be his only option.

“Solergy told [financing company], we’re not giving the money back. I’m in the process of looking for a good lawyer,” he said. “Do your research! Just do all your research.”

Important to note, solar energy is a legitimate avenue for many homeowners, and can be a way to save on energy costs!

But the rebates involved can be confusing. Interested homeowners need to make sure they know what they’re signing up for, and know their finances/taxes inside and out!

Also, make sure you contact your energy provider prior to any solar project, to learn if/how much solar is right for your home.