IN YOUR CORNER: Complaints surface again on Metro roofer

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A fight over insurance settlement funds heads to court. A local father called In Your Corner, claiming his new roof that was supposed to cost him next to nothing has put him hundreds in the hole.

Kilian Lowry had no plans for a roof replacement, but it was a knock on his door that made him reconsider.

“I can’t afford a roof, that’s why I’m not out searching for roofers,” he explained. “[Contractors] went up there and said there were damages they could get covered by insurance. — We’re gonna bring your house to code.”

The company, Superior Exterior Insurance Restoration, got to work. Killian claims they promised around $300 would be out of pocket. The rest was to be covered by insurance.

An initial payment of $18-hundred-plus from insurance was paid up front.

Kilian says his decking was to be replaced, but in many spots it now crumbles in his hand.

Also the first big rain brought leaks around his vents.

“Took flex seal and went up there. I sprayed around my vents to stop the water from coming in,” he said. “I called Superior, told them the water was coming in, they never offered to send anyone out.”

You may remember the name Superior Exterior.

It’s a roofing company, that’s caused seniors headaches in years past.

Nearly two years ago, we found the company was in bad standing with the state, and the tax commission.

So Superior Exterior seemingly closed their doors, and in their place came “Superior Exterior Insurance Restoration”.

The business is currently in hot water with the Better Business Bureau, with an alert out claiming the Superior is using the BBB’s logo fraudulently on their yard signs.

Superior Exterior Insurance Restoration has now put a lien on Kilian’s home, demanding the rest of his insurance settlement, and hundreds more out of pocket.

They’ve also put up fliers around his neighborhood, claiming Kilian is another happy customer.

“I worked so hard to pay off and own [my home], and they’re putting a lien on it,” said Kilian. “I don’t feel right in finishing paying you on this job that, in my view, is completely not done.”

We stopped by Superior, and spoke with owner Tammy Kiezel.

She tells our team they no longer use the BBB’s logo, and that their business is reputable.

Tammy also told our team she would contact Kilian to come to a resolution.

Important sidenote, to do this sort of roof work in Bethany, contractors are required to pull a permit.

According to the city, no permit was pulled for Kilian’s job.

Kilian tells our team he has not heard from Superior Exterior since we met.