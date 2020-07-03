IN YOUR CORNER: Couples seek wedding pictures years after saying “I do”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Greg and Saura’s wedding was a one of a kinda party.

But you’ll find little evidence of that wedding inside their home. That’s because nearly two years after their vows, many of the photos are missing.

“We still have people to this day tell us it was the best wedding they’ve been to,” Saura explained. “It’s really disheartening to have to deal with all of this.”

Their photographer was Brittany Smith with Britt’s Eye View photography. Saura says she and Brittany were old friends from college.

“Brittany and I were sorority sisters at UCO,” she said. “Ended up choosing Brittany, primarily because we knew her. “

The couple says they spent $3,200. The packet was to include photos, two albums and some physical prints.

Saura says Britt promised delivery in 2-3 months, but five months in, Saura knew something was off.

“We had only had just a few pictures, and they were coming in very slowly at that point,” she noted. “Kept asking her, ‘What’s going on, are we gonna get more, are you working on this?'”

Over the next several months, photos slowly trickled in online.

As months dragged on, Saura’s family dealt with a crushing loss.

“My father passed away in October of 2019,” she said. “I reached out to her again and said, ‘Hey, it’s really important for our family to get these pictures.'”

As problems persisted, Saura did more research.

She would ultimately find an In Your Corner story from two years back when two different families were fighting Brittany for their wedding day photos.

“My heart dropped,” she said. “I sank.”

Saura’s now taking her fight to court by filing a small claims suit against Brittany.

She is one of three other customers with civil cases currently active against Brittany Smith, by our count.

Another such case was filed by Hailey Jones.

Hailey paid Britt $2,400, but says her sparse online album doesn’t include a single moment from the actual ceremony. Her wedding was in January 2019.

“I would just like to be able to have those moments,” said Hailey. “I’m sad that I’m in this position.”

We tried for days to reach Brittany, but our phone calls and texts were ignored.

We stopped by a Stillwater home tied to her business, but no response.

Those trying to serve Britt small claims papers are having the same issue.

“We haven’t been able to serve her,” said Saura. “The only address I could find was a P.O. Box.”

So for now, these couple’s fight continues.

According to online reviews of Britt’s Eye View, there could be many more unhappy customers out there.

In Your Corner bottom line, do extensive research before choosing to pay a wedding photographer up front.

It also doesn’t hurt to check references and ask to contact the photographer’s last three wedding customers.

