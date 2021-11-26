IN YOUR CORNER: Disabled man hoping for tricycle defrauded by suspect site

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Kay County man had hoped for an easier way to get around, but he’s now having a hard time finding transportation, and he fears he may have been scammed.

Cecil Hall had spent his life hard at work in Kay County until optic neuropathy took hold in 2015.

“It’s nerve damage to the eye,” he explained. “There is no treatment for it, there is no cure.”

He’s been unable to work and unable to properly move due to a back injury from a car wreck in the 90s.

Cecil had hoped to get exercise through cycling, seeking an adult tricycle to ride between Kildare and Ponca City.

“I typed in 7-speed adult tricycles on Google, and they listed about 10-12 of them across the page,” he said.

Cecil Hall

After searching for some time, he settled on a site called “pickmes,” paying just under $70.

Despite his high hopes, Cecil says the delays were immedate.

“[Deliver was supposed to be] 7-10 days, then they said 10-22 days,” he said. “[Pickmes replied], ‘Oh, it’s been shipped, we guarantee it, it’s been reshipped.'”

Information on Pickmes is limited.

Their website is riddled with odd punctuation, their business address appears to be a home in Michigan and there’s no business phone number to be found.

Cecil feels he’s been scammed, and this fraud is on the rise for Oklahomans.

“Because of the pandemic, we did so much of our buying online, so this really has become the normal for some people,” said Melanie Henry with the AARP. “The scammers are spending a lot of time, putting together emails or fake websites.”

A survey by the AARP found that an astounding 78 percent of Oklahomans have had some type of contact with fraud.

“When you find out 78 percent of Oklahomans have been contacted or targeted by scammers, that’s almost hard to believe,” added Henry.

The adult tricycle Cecil thought he was buying.

Cecil did finally receive a package. He tells our team he received it and was surprised to find what appears to be a child’s tank top in his mailbox.

“I don’t even think a new born baby would fit in that,” he said while displaying his product.

KFOR attempted to reach the company, asking if they’re legitimate and if Cecil could get a refund.

Pickmes responded with the following, verbatim:

“Dear Customer. I’m very sorry hear about that,do you mean you received wrong item,can you take picture let me have a check Thank you“

Other customers online have also complained after receiving odd items and no bike.

The AARP advises consumers when shopping online to double and triple check website reviews before purchase, and above all use credit.

“Number one, do not shop with a debit card, do not do that. If you’re going to be shopping online, you want to use your credit card, cause a credit card will have more protection,” said Henry. “If you type in your debit card, what you’re essentially doing is giving whoever’s on the other end of that line access to your bank account.”

Cecil now must try to save up again, and with winter around the corner, he wonders when or if he’ll ever get to ride.

“I live on $800 a month disability. Got my bills, copays on my medicines, anything that comes up in between that’s necessary it’s hard to get,” he added. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

The AARP has a free fraud hotline. For those seeking advice, call (877) 908-3360.