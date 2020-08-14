IN YOUR CORNER: Eritrean Community raises thousands for fan drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fantastic summer fan drive got even better on Thursday.

Several local business leaders met outside Lowe’s on North Kelley for a presentation by the Eritrean-American Community of Oklahoma City.

“This country has given us the tools and resources to be successful,” said Awet Tsehaye, with the Eritrean-American Community of Oklahoma City. “So it’s always a challenge, what can we do to give back?”

The group put out the call with their members to help out folks in Oklahoma County. Their goal was to raise enough money for 500 fans.

Turns out they raised that, and then some. The group presented the Salvation Army with 520 fans Thursday!

But the good times didn’t stop there. The group also donated $2,300 to the charity.

The fan drive continues with roughly 1,000 fans left to be given away.

To see if you qualify and to schedule a pickup, call (405) 246-1100.

