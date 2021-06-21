Colorado family feels cheated after paying $25k to out-of-state movers for Oklahoma journey

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A Colorado family dreamt of Oklahoma living, but they say that dream became a nightmare, thanks in part to a New Jersey moving company.

While the mountains of Colorado are enticing, it was Oklahoma politics that brought Kathryn Newton to the Sooner state.

“We do like our guns, we like the American way, the constitution, the right to own and bare arms,” Kathryn told our team. “The right to go target practice if we want.”

Kathryn and her son Shawn sold their home in Beula, Colorado, bound originally for Hinton.

They used broker Safe Ship, who hooked them up with AMM Trucking for the move.

Kathryn says the movers, quickly upped their price.

“Safe ship quoted us a price of a little less than $10-thousand,” she explained. “When [AMM Trucking] came, they said oh it’s gonna cost you $20-thousand.”

Their move though hit a snag, when an inspection on the Hinton home uncovered issues.

Mother and son decided to stay in an El Reno hotel, while they searched for a new house.

After looking across the state, they landed on a home in Muskogee, where they are set to move in later this month.

They opted for their items to be moved to a storage facility near Muskogee. But due to the change in address, AMM Trucking upped the moving price by $5-thousand.

This is one of many issues Kathryn has with her AMM experience.

“The pricing was I think excessive,” she said. “But what really bothers me the most is the way they destroyed so many of my items.”

Kathryn says the condition of her items was unacceptable, and she’s not alone.

Look up AMM Trucking on the Better Business Bureau’s website, and you’ll find several complaints in the company’s short history, alleging price hikes and damaged goods.

Dig around in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s website, you’ll find AMM has more than 50 complaints this year on the federal level.

We spoke with the company over the phone. They tell In Your corner their prices are standard, and that the rate hike came after learning Kathryn’s new address was more than 200 miles away.

As for the damage, they told our team the boxes were very heavy, and they urge Kathryn and Shawn to file a claim with their insurance.

“We do over 1000 moves per month, that’s in a slow month,” an AMM Trucking representative said. “You can’t please every single person in this world.”

In Your Corner bottom line, for any families seeking a move, the FMCSA has tips before you choose a mover.

Make sure you get a written estimate, based on an in-person inspection of your goods.

Make sure the mover is insured, and federally registered.

Check the FMCSA’s complaint database on the company, for a clearer picture of who you may be dealing with.

For more tips, click here.

“I think they take advantage of elderly people,” said Kathryn.

The two sides in this story can’t quite agree on what happened, and Kathryn says the battle is just beginning.

“They don’t care if they tear your stuff up, they don’t care if they get you out when you’re supposed to be out,” she said. “They do what they damn well please.”