IN YOUR CORNER: Family wins back dozer business

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A near year long battle wraps up, but a local family says they’ll feel the brunt of it for years to come.

They claim a contractor stole their business and their name. Now, a judge has given their business back.

Dan Bowen was excited for a much deserved rest. His business, Bowen Dozer, had grown over the years into a name known across the area.

Dan Bowen

“It just kept growing and growing, kept buying more equipment,” he explained. “We done good, and all of a sudden, I turn 70 and I’m ready to retire, and here he came.”

“He,” is a contractor by the name of Mathew McRae.

We first introduced you to Mr. McRae last year. At the time, he was accused of botching a veteran’s concrete job, never finishing the job and never paying his concrete bill.

McRae, though, was wrapped up in another lawsuit.

Bowen Dozer had been bought by McRae months before, but the Bowen’s say payments stopped soon after.

“We still owed on a couple of these pieces, making payments on them,” said Marla. “We were depending on payments from him to help make those payments. Finally, I said we’ve got to get this equipment back.”

After a messy legal battle that spanned months, the Bowen’s got their equipment, signs, business and name back.

However, that fight has left its mark on their wallet. Dan’s short-lived retirement is now over.

“We’re gonna build a bigger and better dozer business,” Dan explained. “We have to.”

They’ll unforuntately have to start over. As part of the ruling, most of the equipment will be sold at auction this Saturday. For information on the auction, go to aplusauction.net.

The Bowen’s say that money will be put toward what McRae owes, which tops $300,000.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is also investigating Mathew McRae.