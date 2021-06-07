IN YOUR CORNER: Fan drive 2021 kicks into gear with Rococo event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s that time of year again! The In Your Corner team was outside Rococo on Western Monday afternoon, meeting and greeting folks who hope to keep Oklahomans cool.

Monday’s drive kicked off at 4 p.m., and ran through 7 p.m.

The In Your Corner team was joined by The Salvation Army and the Bricktown Rotary Club.

If you’d like to participate, simply bring your unopened box fan to Rococo on Western!

Important note, this year’s drive is located outside Rococo’s new location, 4308 N Western Ave.

More than 1,100 fans were given out during last year’s drive.

You can also donate to the cause at any local Westlake Ace Hardware store. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

