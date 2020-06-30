IN YOUR CORNER: Fan drive heats up across Metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is in the thick of our annual fan drive, as temperatures near 100-degrees.

Our In Your Corner duo teamed up with Rococo Restaurant, the Bricktown Rotary Club, and the Salvation Army to brave the heat and give back.

Year 10 of the fan drive was truly a success, despite outstanding pandemic fueled circumstances.

In all, around 100 fans were raised! These came in all ways, from folks simply stopping by hoping to help, to a generous donation by the Bricktown Rotary Club.

This is of course not the end of the drive though. Anyone still wishing to help can donate to the fan drive on the Salvation Army’s website here.

Those who are in need of a fan are asked to contact the Salvation Army beforehand, to see if you qualify.