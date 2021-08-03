IN YOUR CORNER: First responders receive class refunds as complaints continue against instructor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma heroes left high and dry called KFOR. Their fight for a refund has dragged on for months, following a class for first responders that was cancelled and never rescheduled.

In Your Corner has learned first responder frustration stretches across the country.

When last we spoke with Brock Archer, he assured News 4 refunds were on the way.

The owner of the North Carolina-based Advanced Extrication was in hot water in Oklahoma.

Local first responders called In Your Corner, frustrated over an electric vehicle extrication class that was canceled and never successfully rescheduled.

Those we spoke with never received a refund.

“Sounds like we’ve not done a really good job with our communication on this,” said Brock to our team. “I’m gonna make sure that changes right now, gonna make sure these guys understand what their options are and what we’re doing.”

To his credit, an email soon followed that conversation, laying out options for first responders which included a full refund.

But in the month that followed, those in our first story say no refund was given and no further communication took place.

Now, more complaints against the company have surfaced.

Steve Jason’s firefighting class.

Stephen Jason is a fire captain from New Jersey, one of a handful of fire instructors from across the country who reached out to In Your Corner, claiming they were never paid after assisting with Brock Archer’s classes.

“The story you did on the class in Oklahoma obviously made its way around social media,” said Stephen. “I wouldn’t deal with [Brock], wouldn’t deal with him at all.”

While Brock initially told our team instructors were never supposed to be paid, first responders sent our team texts and emails from Brock laying out payment arrangements.

Communicating this time through text, Brock told News 4 he was unaware of instructor payment arrangements, and that issues regarding his classes were not due to a “lack of integrity.”

Some colleagues disagree.

“He paints a good picture, tells a sweet story,” said Stephen. “But in the end, you’re gonna be sorry.”

Following our most recent conversation with Brock, local Oklahoma first responder’s tell In Your Corner they have finally received their refunds.

When last we checked, Brock still hoped to schedule a future extrication class in Oklahoma.