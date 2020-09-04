IN YOUR CORNER: Former Sooner RV owner given no prison time in embezzlement case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A six year legal battle comes to a close in McClain County.

Regina Clark, former owner of Sooner RV, has been sentenced. Clark pleaded guilty to 18 charges early this year, accused of embezzlement, assault and battery and burglary.

Regina Clark has fled our cameras from the beginning. We first met her in 2014.

In December of that year, our cameras were rolling outside Sooner RV.

Regina’s son Brandon called 911 as Regina chased Sooner employees armed with a gun.

That standoff though was just the tip of the iceberg.

Sooner RV was soon the target of embezzlement accusations. Several victims came forward and spoke with In Your Corner.

For six years now, the victims have waited. That all ended this week.

After pleading guilty earlier this year, Regina Clark faced sentencing.

Timothy O’Mary, one of the embezzlement victims, was in court for the hearing.

“I feel like Ms. Clark has caused extreme amount of damage,” said Timothy.

Timothy’s RV was fraudulently sold to a man out of state, and both were on the hook for thousands of dollars.

The other victim, though, died before he could get his due.

“We’re probably looking at close to $90,000,” said Timothy. “It saddens me [that] Mr. Johnson will never see justice in this case.”

With 18 counts and up to 145 years in prison looming, Judge Leland Shilling instead opted for a suspended sentence, probation and restitution.

This means Regina, who spent around six months in jail six years ago, won’t spend another minute behind bars.

The sentence doesn’t sit right with her son.

“It’s just crazy it comes down to this,” said her son, Brandon. “We have got to find a way to change our court systems and make them where they’re better, ’cause the way they are now they don’t protect victims at all.”

Up next for Regina will be restitution topping $328,000.

Her family, though, thinks the six year saga will only continue.

“There’s no way she can pay that back,” said Brandon. “There’s absolutely no way.”

Assistant District Attorney Lesley March was seeking the maximum sentence in this case.

She tells In Your Corner she was extremely disappointed in the decision.

Regina’s restitution payments are to be nearly $320 a month starting later in September.

Victims won’t be paid in full for more than 85 years.

