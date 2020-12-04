IN YOUR CORNER: Foster children need your help this holiday season!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Time is running out to help foster children this holiday season.

To donate to Joy 4 Kids, click here.

Our annual Joy 4 Kids program is wrapping up, but dozens of foster kids need your help this Christmas.

Thursday was a big day for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Devon Energy.

Bag after bag was unloaded, filled with playsets, bikes, balls and dolls destined for Citizens Caring For Children.

“Lot of fun toys,” said Christine Berney with the Oklahoma City Thunder. “Things that employees were able to pick off an Amazon list.”

Abby Werth with Citizens Caring for Children is helping lead the charge as Joy 4 Kids enters the home stretch.

“[Friday] is our first public drop-off days, and all wish-lists are due back to us by Wednesday, Dec 9,” she explained. “That gives us time to get the wish lists back to our foster parents in time for Christmas.”

Year in year out, Joy 4 Kids provides foster parents with specialized Christmas gifts for their foster children.

Last year, more than 1,400 wish lists were granted.

This year though brought new challenges and an opportunity to make the holidays even more special.

“Many of our foster parents have lost their job, or just have experienced all sort of hardships,” Abby noted. “These kids still get to wake up Christmas morning with exactly what they requested for under the tree, and that is so rewarding.”

This year the goal is 1,200 wish lists. The Thunder and Devon Energy teamed up to take care of 100 lists.

But around 50 wish lists are still unfulfilled, and Citizens Caring for Children need your help.

The organization is asking for donations to be able to fulfill the orders.

The Citizens Caring for Children website has more information on how to donate.

LATEST HEADLINES: