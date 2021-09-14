IN YOUR CORNER: Frustration builds as customers wait months for portable buildings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local builder is under fire after customers spent thousands for sheds and are left waiting months with no building and little communication.

They called In Your Corner looking for answers.

Reginald Hannah is an avid fisherman, but when we met, his prize poles were being kept outside in the elements.

“I have poles for different occasions, big fish little fish,” Reginald explained. “I don’t want my equipment to deteriorate.”

He hoped for a building to be built out back, hiring S&L Creations for a shed in March. The building cost just under $2,000.

On the same day, Reginald purchased his building, so too did Tambree Evans.

An example of the portable building that was promised.

“We were getting a storage building for our backyard for our lawn equipment, to free up our garage,” said Tambree. “Found [S&L Creations], decided that’d be the best place for us.”

Both Reginald and Tambree say their buildings had tentative construction/completion dates.

Both say their dates fell through.

“Due to the cold weather, which I understood, due to the rain, which I understood, due to the pandemic, which I understood,” said Reginald. “But now I don’t understand.”

If you look up S&L online, you’ll find mixed reviews.

While many are pleased with their product, a growing number are upset over no building and no communication.

Tambree and at least one other customer have filed lawsuits against S&L this year.

In Your Corner stopped by the business on Shields, speaking with owner Scott Smith.

Smith told our team he was recovering from COVID-19, and the recent lack of response was due to his illness.

He claimed problems months prior were due in part to weather issues and lack of staffing. He also claimed to be unaware of Reginald or Tambree’s unhappiness with their jobs, and said he didn’t know about his lawsuits.

Smith told News 4 that Tambree and Reginald’s jobs would be complete within a week.

Both jobs were completed, though Reginald’s was finished nearly two weeks after our discussion.

S&L has started a new Facebook page, which no longer gives the option to leave a review.

This story serves as a reminder to go beyond a business’s website and social pages. Check Yelp, Google, the BBB, etc., before making such project decisions.