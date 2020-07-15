IN YOUR CORNER: Home owner still waiting for new roof a year after storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dodie Hudson is reminded of the storm every time she comes home.

Her house near Pauls Valley was hit by high winds during severe weather in June 2019. Winds left her roof ripped, torn and tattered.

“Pretty frustrated, specially when I know how hard we worked to build this house,” Dodie added. “We’ve tarped it, we’ve patched it, and its not getting better.”

The Hudson’s opted for a new roof through Oklahoma City-based Validated Construction.

Dodie says an employee with the company helped their family get nearly $12,000 from insurance for their roof.

“They received [an insurance check] on the 27th day of September,” said Dodie. “We found out recently they cashed it on that day.”

But in the year-plus following the storm, no roof repairs have been done.

“We’ve been put off and off,” said Dodie. “I can’t get a straight answer from anyone.”

The only work that’s been done, a handful of windows were replaced, and some trim work.

Dodie says her last contact with the company was back in April.

“Can’t get them to answer the phone, left multiple messages,” she added. “Can’t get them to respond, nothing.”

We set to work to track down Validated Construction. Ultimately, we found their business on Facebook, with a posted address on Western Avenue, and a number of positive Facebook reviews left this summer.

Should you stop by that Western address though, you’ll find the business is no longer there.

As for the companies online reviews, we noticed something else odd. The vast majority of positive reviews left on Facebook this year were submitted on the same two days in May, almost all with profiles listed out of state.

We reached out to a number of these odd profiles to learn how they came to have house repair done in Oklahoma, but have not heard back.

We contacted Eric Aultz, the owner of Validated Construction, over the phone.

“We did have two salesmen who worked for us, that no longer work for us, who did drop the ball,” he explained when speaking about Dodie’s situation.

Aultz went on to say the ongoing pandemic has caused issues and disorganization within the company, due to eight employees having to be let go.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is also investigating Dodie’s claims.

Good news to end on: shortly after we and the state got involved, Validated Construction got back in touch with Dodie.

Dodie tells KFOR the two sides have reached a solution, and she’s been told a check is being sent to her home.

We’ll check back.

