NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — KFOR reported on a story Wednesday about a Norman homeowner who claimed damage from an AT&T installation left her with water leaks, higher bills and a broken sprinkler system.

“We didn’t know we had a problem until we turned on our sprinkler systems [and] they pulled and broke the wires to the sprinkler system and the pipe,” said Joan Johnson.

Johnson paid nearly a thousand dollars out of pocket for repairs.

AT&T told her to settle up with a contractor; however, when she filed a claim for a reimbursement earlier this year, she said she was denied.

“[I thought] it was such a clear cut case. But, boy, did they give me the runaround,” she added in a follow up interview with the station on Thursday.

Once KFOR reached out to AT&T, the claims management company they work with got back in touch with Joan about her previously denied claim.

By Thursday afternoon, she learned she’ll be reimbursed for those damages after all.

“I just received two phone calls from AT&T, two emails from AT&T, and the case is now closed. We resolved it amicably and very much to my satisfaction. And I just want to say thank you, KFOR ,for your help in getting this claim resolved,” she said.

