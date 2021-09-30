IN YOUR CORNER: Hot water returns to Oklahoma City apartment complex after nearly a month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Renters called In Your Corner in droves after an entire Oklahoma City apartment complex lost hot water for nearly a month.

They say a watched pot never boils. For Pearlie Jones and her neighbors, the last month has been filled with watching and waiting.

She’s lived in SNS Apartments for years, and the complex has had no gas for most of September.

This means hot water has not been an option for the multiple families in the complex.

“We have children out here, they need baths every day. We have elderly people, disabled people who can’t get out of their apartments,” noted Pearlie. “This is ridiculous.”

The problems started weeks ago under previous owner, Sunrise Homes.

Tenants of SNS Apartments discussing what was at the time an ongoing lack of hot water.

Tenants tell KFOR the previous owner claimed there was a gas leak, but that a fix would soon come.

“[The owner] came and gathered up all the rent and he told us the water was gonna get fixed that week,” said tenant Markeishia Grant. “We haven’t had any hot water, haven’t seen him since.”

Since then, California based Freshman Investments LLC has taken over.

In Your Corner spoke with the new group over the phone. Freshman Investments told our team they were unaware of the water problems and claimed the previous owner had not disclosed several issues surrounding the property.

We also spoke with Sunrise Homes.

Owner Ravi Singh told our team to his knowledge the apartments had not been without gas “for several weeks.”

He also pointed the finger toward new ownership.

“Well, tenants were taken care of until I handed the property,” said Ravi. “Now, it’s been a new owner for more than a week or so.”

Freshman Investments say a gas leak is to blame. The company, though, was quick to get to work.

Just days after our conversation, Pearlie told News 4 the new company had fixed the complex’s hot water.

Freshman Investments are now considering legal action against Sunrise Homes, due to an alleged lack of disclosures on the property.