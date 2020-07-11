IN YOUR CORNER: Metro man fights for grandmother’s tax documents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 2020 tax season has been tough on William Busch. His 83-year-old grandmother, Georgia, is in assisted living.

William hoped to ease her stress by dropping off her paperwork at Liberty Tax in February

“They said they’d work on it,” he explained. “Give me a call when it was done.”

But that was pre-pandemic. As the world shut down, the tax filing deadline was pushed back to July.

So William waited, but said he never heard back from Liberty Tax.

“Started calling in May, middle of May, to see where the status was. See where to go,” he said. “I believe I’ve called 10 times, both corporate offices and the main phone number.”

At his wit’s end, William stopped back by Liberty Tax on Council Road, only to find the building was abandoned.

“It’s vacant, there’s nothing there, office is closed down,” he said. “Very upset. I just want the paperwork, I want it back.”

Sure enough, should you stop by the council location, you won’t find Lady Liberty or any sign of Liberty Tax.

Just inside the door though, you’ll see stacks on stacks of OESC letters, addressed to “Accounting Associates and Consulting Services.”

If you search that business’s address, you’ll be sent to another Liberty Tax location on MacArthur Boulevard.

This MacArthur business is open, but by appointment only. A sign on the door says this is due to COVID-19 precautions.

With the delayed tax deadline fast approaching, William called In Your Corner hoping for help.

While Liberty Tax didn’t answer our questions, or call us back, they did happen to find the paperwork shortly after we reached out.

“They said they found my package and it’s ready to be picked up,” said William. “No apologies, no explanation.”

Plus, the taxes were never filed over the last four months.

William is now having to wait again, using a new tax company, and likely will have to file an extension.

If you are needing more time on your taxes, click here for information on how to file an extension.

