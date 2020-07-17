IN YOUR CORNER: Metro mom fights for ticket refund

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Holden and Owen MacHugh have big league dreams.

But at only seven and nine years old, the brothers had never been to an MLB game, and had no idea a Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees battle was on their horizon.

“Bought tickets in February,” said the boy’s mother, Leah MacHugh. “It was a surprise for my boys.”

The game was booked for early April, but ultimately cancelled due to the global pandemic.

Leah purchased the tickets through Tickets-Center.com for a little less than $500.

She believed a cancelled game would mean a refund. But in an email early this month, Tickets-Center announced their policy had changed.

“Got an email saying they were doing the store credit,” said Leah. “What would I be able to use the store credit for, when all the events are canceled?”

Leah tried calling customer service, but struck out.

“I tried, but couldn’t get through,” she explained. “The phone number didn’t work, was just automated.”

We tried our luck with Tickets-Center customer service, but couldn’t get through to the right people either.

The call center though is Leah’s only real option. A spokesperson from the Texas Rangers tells KFOR because the tickets were purchased through the secondary market, they are unable to provide a refund.

Leah is far from alone. If you look up the Tickets-Center profile on the BBB, you’ll find more than 3,000 similar complaints.

“I was pretty upset,” she said. “Really would’ve rather had my money back cause it was an expensive purchase.”

Compounding the problem, Leah is a single mother and faces rolling week-long furloughs through work as COVID-19 cases increase statewide.

She says the nearly $500 could go a long way.

“You can’t change your policy after someone purchased tickets,” said Leah. “Why retrograde it when I already bought the tickets and agreed to the terms and conditions?”

While In Your Corner never heard back from the proper people at Tickets-Center, it seems they have heard our request.

Leah says she’s been contacted by Tickets-Center, and was told a refund will be coming.

In Your Corner bottom line: when purchasing such tickets, stick to more major outlets, as their communication is often better during event delays/cancellations.

